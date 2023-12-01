Most care workers cannot afford to take time off sick, survey shows

Nine out of 10 care workers cannot afford to take time off sick, research suggests.

A survey by the GMB union found that two in five would not even take time off if they caught Covid,

The GMB said its survey of almost 400 care workers discovered that only 1% received full company sick pay.

Almost all care workers rely on Statutory Sick Pay (SSP), which only kicks in after three days of sickness and is then £109 a week.

Natalie Grayson, GMB national officer, said: “Statutory sick pay literally kills people in the care sector.

“The Government finally realised this during Covid when our care homes were turned into morgues – temporarily offering low-paid carers sick pay from day one.

“Now carers are once again forced to survive on poverty sick pay via SSP. It’s disgraceful, as well as a massive, public health risk.

“Do we really want the most vulnerable people in society to be cared for by people forced to come in to work sick because they can’t afford not to?

“GMB is calling for all care providers to offer full sick pay from day one.”