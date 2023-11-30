Two police officers appear in court to deny assaulting man in Exeter

Two police officers have pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man in Exeter.

Police constables Emmit Wookey, 30, and Liam Dunn, 27, who serve with Devon and Cornwall Police, appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

The charges allege that Wookey and Dunn assaulted Neil Omari-Cole in Exeter, Devon, by beating him on March 19 this year, contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

Dunn, of Crediton; and Wookey, of Lympstone, both Devon, each face one charge of assault by beating, which they deny.

The officers spoke to confirm their names and addresses during the court hearing, and to reply “not guilty” when the charge was read to them.

District Judge Joanna Dickens told them: “The trial is going to take place, unless you hear otherwise, on April 22, 23 and 24.

“You have to make sure you attend the trial. If you don’t, the court can hear the case without you.

“There is going to be a case management hearing on April 8. You don’t have to come to court on April 8 unless you want to.

“You are released on unconditional bail.”

Stephen Sadler appeared for the prosecution during the hearing, while Lisa McArthur represented both defendants.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) previously said the charges follow an incident in which officers stopped and searched a man on New North Road in Exeter city centre in the early hours of March 19.

Devon and Cornwall Police referred a complaint about the officers to the IOPC, which launched an investigation.

The Crown Prosecution Service then authorised charges of common assault.