Millions of drivers ignore severe weather alerts, AA survey shows

Millions of drivers ignore severe weather alerts, a new survey suggests.

A third (33%) of respondents to a poll of more than 12,000 AA members said they would go ahead with planned journeys even if a red warning for snow was issued by the Met Office.

Some 62% said they would ignore amber alerts.

AA analysis of Department for Transport figures found 487 people were killed or seriously injured on Britain’s roads in snowy conditions between 2017 and last year.

The UK has been hit by a cold snap in recent days with overnight temperatures widely dipping below freezing.

A yellow weather warning – the lowest level and one below amber – for snow and ice is in place between 5pm on Thursday until 11am on Friday covering eastern England and northern and eastern Scotland.

Nick Powell, AA patrol of the year, said: “It’s clear that many people will risk their vehicles and themselves on wintry roads – even when the worst weather is predicted.

“The AA will be out on patrol as usual but there are some simple and common sense precautions drivers need to take to avoid a winter nightmare in the first place.

“As outside temperatures start to drop, it’s important to allow extra time for your journey.

“Use some of this time to properly de-ice your vehicle windows and clear snow from the lights. Driving with an obscured view can land you with a hefty fine and can lead to disqualification from driving.

“On a frosty morning, hazards like black ice can prove lethal if you don’t adjust your speed and driving style in colder weather.

“Always leave plenty of space behind other vehicles as stopping distances can be 10 times longer on icy roads.

“Checking your tyre pressures and tread depth is essential to help keep you safe on the road.”