Yellow warning for snow and ice across parts of the country

Britons are being told to brace for potentially “hazardous conditions” as snow and ice are set for parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice that are set to last from Tuesday at 5pm to Wednesday at 11am.

Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, north-east England, Orkney and Shetland, south-west Scotland, Lothian Borders and Yorkshire and Humber are some of the affected regions.

The Met Office said: “Wintry showers will lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces during Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.

“Snow will begin to accumulate, especially away from windward coasts, with 1-3cm possible. Higher routes of north-east Scotland may see up to 5cm of snow accumulate.”

It is likely that some roads and railways could be hit, meaning travellers could face longer journey times by road, bus and train services, according to the forecaster.

They also warned that some icy patches could form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.