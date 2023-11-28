A&E waiting times in Scotland stagnate, latest figures show

A&E waiting times in Scotland have continued to stagnate as less than two thirds of people were seen within four hours, new figures show.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday show 63.5% of attendances at emergency departments in the week up to November 19 were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within the target time.

The Scottish Government aims for this figure to be at 95%.

The number dropped slightly from 63.9% the previous week.

The statistics also showed 3,234 people during that week waited longer than eight hours, amounting to 13.1% of all attendances.

A total of 1,370 people – 5.5% – waited more than 12 hours.