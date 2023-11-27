Police appeal for witnesses after Jewish memorial ‘deliberately’ hit by vehicle

A memorial tree honouring Jewish refugees is believed to have been deliberately hit by a vehicle in a Brighton park, police have said.

Sussex Police have appealed for witnesses and information after the tribute to Jewish refugees who fled Austria at the beginning of the Second World War was damaged.

It is believed the vehicle drove across Preston Park towards the tree and deliberately damaged it and the memorial plaque from the Association of Jewish Refugees.

The vandalism took place overnight between November 4 and November 5, Sussex Police said.

A spokesman said: “Sussex Police is aware that the ongoing conflict in Israel and in Gaza is generating public concern and is impacting communities globally and locally, and we extend our support to those affected in Sussex.

“The force has increased visibility across parts of Sussex to provide an increased presence and reassurance to our local communities.

“We recognise there is the potential for increased tensions and are engaging and working with communities and partners to ensure people feel safe and protected.”