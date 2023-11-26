‘Very chilly’ on Sunday after overnight temperatures fall below zero

Temperatures again dropped to below freezing overnight as the autumn cold snap continued.

Parts of Scotland, northern England and Wales saw overnight temperatures below zero – dropping to minus 5C in parts of Scotland – with many other areas at or close to zero.

Cloud building from the west through the evening and early on Sunday kept temperatures, particularly in the west, above zero.

The Met Office said daytime figures will generally stay low on Sunday, but building cloud would result in slightly warmer conditions in the west.

Ellie Glaisyer, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said it will feel “very chilly” across northern and eastern parts of England during the day on Sunday, with temperatures going no higher than mid-single figures.

Cloud and rain in the South West will mean temperatures are much milder, with 9C to 11C expected.

These outbreaks of rain will gradually spread from Northern Ireland and south-west England to the southern half of the country as Sunday progresses.

It will be cloudy elsewhere with the best of the sunshine coming in central Scotland.

Temperatures will remain cold on Sunday evening but “not quite as harsh” as those seen over the previous two nights with the risk of frost lower, Ms Glaisyer added.

Rain is expected to continue eastward on Sunday night before easing on Monday with brighter skies.

Another cold day could see showers and hill snow affecting parts of Scotland and north east England, but milder in the south.