Social media users share delight after capturing ‘halo’ around moon

Social media users have shared their delight after spotting the “unbelievable” moment a “halo” could be seen around the moon.

Good Morning Britain meteorologist Laura Tobin shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the phenomenon is caused by the refraction of moonlight from ice crystals in the upper atmosphere.

Angie Burns took a photo of a halo around the Moon from her front door (Angie Burns/PA)

X was awash with people sharing pictures they took of the “halo” around the moon, including Angie Burns, a TV and radio presenter at Marlow FM.

Ms Burns, who is based just outside Wokingham, told the PA news agency she managed to capture the phenomenon on Saturday night from her front door.

“It was the first time I’ve seen something like this so close,” she said.

A halo around the Moon in Reigate (Simon Collins/PA)

“(It was) unbelievable and yet tranquil.”

Geographer Simon Collins told PA he was “delighted” to catch a glimpse of the moment.

“I’m a keen weather observer (and) run a local weather station so am always delighted to see lovely weather phenomena as so many others did last night as well,” the 57-year-old, who took the photo in Reigate, Surrey on Saturday night, said.

Halo around Moon (Ben Light/PA)

Some described witnessing the occurrence as “amazing”, with others commenting that it was “very weird” and “like a nighttime rainbow”.