Man to appear in court charged with stalking MP

A man is due to appear in court charged with stalking an unnamed MP.

Wiltshire Police said Feras Al-Jayoosi, 36, from Rodbourne, Swindon, was arrested by counter terrorism officers on Thursday on suspicion of harassment against a Wiltshire-based MP.

He was subsequently charged with offences of stalking and criminal damage on Friday.

Al-Jayoosi is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on Saturday.