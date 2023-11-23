Three children among five in hospital after ‘serious incident’ in Dublin

Five people, including three young children, have been taken to hospital after being injured in a serious incident in Dublin.

One of the children, a girl, and a woman sustained serious injuries in the incident on Parnell Square East in the north inner-city of Dublin on Thursday afternoon.

A man and the two other children sustained less serious injuries, the Garda said.

The Garda said it had been in contact with the parents of the injured children.

Gardai said they were following a definite line of inquiry and were not looking for any other person in connection with the incident at this time.