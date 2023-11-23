Police to investigate role before woman’s death during Storm Babet

Police are to investigate the role of officers in relation to the death of a woman during flooding in Derbyshire last month.

Maureen Gilbert, 83, died after her home in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield, was flooded during Storm Babet.

Derbyshire Constabulary made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following Ms Gilbert’s death on October 21, due to officers being involved in the evacuation of homes in the area the previous day.

In a statement on Thursday, the force said: “The Independent Office for Police Conduct, after receiving a mandatory referral from Derbyshire Constabulary, have returned the matter for enquiries to be made by the force at a local level.

“The force will now be reviewing the role of the force in relation to Mrs Gilbert’s death during the flooding incident at Tapton Terrace.

“Her family have been updated and are being supported by specialist officers from the force who will be keeping in regular contact.

“A separate coronial investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of Mrs Gilbert’s death – and this is being carried out by officers separate to the investigation into the force’s response.”

Ms Gilbert’s neighbours previously described how several feet of water engulfed their homes after the River Rother burst its banks.

According to the Met Office, Storm Babet caused the wettest three-day period on record in the Midlands, with around 400 homes in Chesterfield evacuated.

Ms Gilbert was one of at least seven people who died as a result of the storm.