Kate and William to be joined by Swedish royals for Royal Variety Performance

The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the 2023 Royal Variety Performance along with members of the Swedish royal family.

William and Kate will be joined by Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel, Duke of Vastergotland at the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday November 30.

They are expected to meet performers as well as representatives from the Royal Variety Charity, which supports those work in the entertainment industry in need of care and assistance.

The event, hosted by The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh, will see performances from Cher, a celebration of Disney’s 100 years and 2023 Britain’s Got Talent winner, the comedian Viggo Venn.

Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden and her husband, Prince Daniel (Giles Anderson/PA)

Casts of The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules and Beauty & The Beast will perform for the Disney anniversary.

Pop rock band McFly, singer Rick Astley, pop singer Zara Larsson and singer-songwriter Paloma Faith will also hit the stage along with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, who will be accompanied by the English National Opera (ENO) chorus.

The night also features singer and actress Beverley Knight alongside the cast of Sister Act, the Argentinian dancing troupe Malevo and a magical performance from Derren Brown’s West End creation Unbelievable.

There will also be a tribute to theatre producer Bill Kenwright from Spice Girls singer Melanie Chisholm and pianist Lang Lang will be joined by the teenage winner of Channel 4’s competition show The Piano, Lucy.