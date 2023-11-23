Full list of 19 NatWest and RBS branches due to close
It adds to hundreds of bank closures announced this year.
NatWest Group has announced that it plans to close another 19 branches in England, Wales and Scotland.
The closures include one Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Glasgow and 18 NatWest branches.
See below if your local bank is one of those impacted, and which date they are set to close.
– NatWest branches
London – Chiswick High Road – February 20
Redcar – High Street East – February 20
Bradford – New Line – February 21
Surbiton – Victoria Road – February 21
Bakewell – Water Lane – February 22
Greenwich – Greenwich Church Street – February 22
Ormskirk – Moor Street – February 27
London – Station Parade – February 27
Morecambe – Marine Road Central – February 28
Wednesfield – High Street – February 28
Pontypridd – Taff Street – February 29
Rickmansworth – High Street – February 29
Birmingham – Bristol Road South – March 5
Liverpool – Prescot Road – March 5
London – Piccadilly – March 6
Rochester – High Street – March 6
Dudley – Castle Street – March 7
Maldon – High Street – March 7
– RBS branches
Glasgow – Sauchiehall Street – November 19