Hunt launched for missing young men

A police search has been launched for four young men who have been missing since Sunday morning.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris are thought to have been travelling in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of Gwynedd.

They were last seen in a silver Ford Fiesta, registration HY14 GVO, North Wales Police said.

It is believed they had gone camping in the Snowdonia area.

Photos issued by North Wales Police of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson, Hugo Morris (North Wales Police/PA)

Their worried parents reposted on social media the police appeal for information.

One wrote: “Please keep sharing… if anyone knows anything or can think of anything that may help find the boys please contact the police. We are desperate for any news.”

Another wrote: “I am frantic with worry, one of these boys is my son Harvey, please please please share and tag anyone in Wales or get in touch with any information you may have.”