Woman found dead named as police continue murder inquiry

A woman murdered in Elgin has been named as police have again appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Officers were called to a property on Anderson Drive in the Moray town at 7.20pm on Thursday, where Lucretia – known as Kiesha – Donaghy, 32, was pronounced dead.

Police Scotland’s major investigations team has taken over the probe and repeated calls for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson said: “Incidents such as this are thankfully extremely rare and we understand that Kiesha’s death has had a significant impact on the local community in Elgin and across Moray.

“This is, of course, felt most strongly by her family and we are providing them with specialist support as our investigation continues.

“A dedicated team of detectives, with support from the local policing team, is continuing to work to find out what happened to Kiesha and identify whoever is responsible for her death.

“I would once again urge anyone who believes they may have information which could help our investigation to come forward and speak to us.

“Even if what you know feels insignificant, it could be useful to our investigation so I would urge you to get in touch.”

A police presence will likely remain in the area, the detective said, with witnesses urged to speak to the officers with any information, or to call 101, quoting the reference 3250 of Thursday November 16 or call Crimestoppers.