What the papers say – November 19
Here are the big stories making headlines this Sunday.
The front pages on Sunday feature a variety of stories, including the Rwanda plan, the healthcare system and possible tax cuts.
The Sunday Express has a headline about a “terror cell” that arrived in the UK on a migrant boat.
The Sunday Telegraph reports on British officials being sent to Rwanda to address a growing rebellion.
The Mail on Sunday features a story on a convicted rapist who was deported back to Somalia at the taxpayer’s expense.
The Sunday Mirror reports that the Tory Government wasted £100 billion in just four years.
The Independent used its splash to focus on the “pitiful and shameful plight” of mental health patients in A&E, with some left waiting for treatment for five days or more, as doctors warn of a “dire state” in the healthcare system.
The Sunday Times reports that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is considering tax cuts for millions of UK citizens.
The Sun features a story about I’m A Celeb’s Grace Dent making jokes about co-star Nigel Farage’s near-fatal plane crash.
Sunday People has a warning about bed bugs.
And the Daily Star splashes with a story on “beer belly busting berries”.