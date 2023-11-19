Teenage girl to appear in court over stabbing in Welsh village

A 14-year-old girl will appear in court on Monday charged with the attempted murder of another girl in a Welsh village.

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers are investigating a stabbing which is said to have taken place in Coelbren on the edge of the Brecon Beacons shortly after 7pm on Thursday.

The victim – whose name and age have not been confirmed by detectives – sustained serious injuries, but is in a stable condition in hospital.

The suspect, who cannot be named due to her age, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

She will appear before Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Anybody with information relating to the incident can contact the force on 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or via an online form on its website with information.

To remain anonymous contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.