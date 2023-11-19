Props and outfits from The Crown including Diana’s revenge dress set for auction

Hundreds of props, furniture and costumes from Netflix series The Crown are up for auction, including a replica of the famous “revenge dress” worn by Diana, Princess of Wales.

Bonhams will be auctioning close to 450 props, including replicas of the late Queen’s coronation robes and Diana, Princess of Wales’s leopard print swimsuit and Versace sunglasses, worn in the first instalment of the final season.

A custom-made replica of Diana’s so-called revenge dress, which she wore the same night the then-Prince of Wales confessed to infidelity on national television, is expected to fetch between £8,000 and £12,000.

A replica of Diana’s ‘revenge dress’ (Bonhams)

Other items to go under the hammer include a full-length ivory wedding dress and veil worn by Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret and the Number 10 Downing Street facade and front door, estimated to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000.

Also for sale is a replica of Buckingham Palace’s wrought iron gates, estimated at between £6,000 to £8,000, and a reproduction of the Queen’s Coronation carriage, which is expected to sell for between £30,000 and £50,000.

Further items of note include the engagement ring worn by actress Emma Corrin as Diana and the royal blue crepe skirt suit with pussybow blouse she wore during the engagement announcement with Charles.

Profits from the auction will go towards establishing The Crown Scholarship programme, in partner with television company Left Bank Pictures, at the National Film and Television School (NFTS), which has sites across the UK.

The programme will support dozens of students attending the NFTS over the next 20 years, helping them to receive specialised training in behind the camera craft specialisations, from editing and composition to directing and production design.

More than 60 alumni from the NFTS have contributed to the Netflix show in areas including sound design, VFX, composition, art direction and editing.

A replica of the late Queen’s coronation carriage (Bonhams)

Charlie Thomas, Bonhams UK group director for house sales and private and iconic collections, said: “The iconic costumes, props and set pieces from The Crown are extensively researched and made with truly impressive attention to detail by master craftspeople.

“Not only is this an incredible opportunity to own pieces from the landmark show, it is also the closest anyone can come to owning the real thing – be it the facade of 10 Downing Street or Princess Diana’s engagement ring.”

Jon Wardle, director of NFTS, commented: “We are thrilled that future talent flowing from the National Film and Television School will benefit from the exceptional items generously donated by Left Bank Pictures and The Crown.

“Since its inception, the dedicated craftsmanship of over 60 NFTS alumni has been pivotal in bringing such an iconic series to life.”

Andy Harries, chief executive of production company Left Bank Pictures and executive producer of The Crown, said: “Its huge global success has much to do with working with the best creative and production talent in this country, and we want to invest the profits of this magnificent auction into the next generation of film and TV talent.

Coronation ordaining dress, gold mantle and red cloak from season one episode five, a replica of the coronation garments designed for and worn by the late Queen (Bonhams)

“The NFTS has been part of The Crown’s history from the start with many of its graduates contributing to the production of the show over the years.

“I have long admired the ethos and training of the school and supported it personally.

“So I am thrilled that the legacy of The Crown will be to provide so much financial support for so many students at the NFTS over the next few decades.”

A live sale will take place on Wednesday February 7 2024 at Bonhams in London, with an online auction taking place between January 30 and February 8 on the Bonhams website.

Part two of The Crown’s sixth season will be released onto Netflix on December 14, marking the end of the hit drama series.