What the papers say – November 18

The UK healthcare system, Tory politics and tax cuts kick off the weekend’s front pages.

The NHS features on the front of both The Times and the i, with the two papers opting for somewhat different splashes about the UK healthcare system.

The Daily Mail also went down the medical route for its Saturday front, with its headline telling some good news for men across the United Kingdom.

Moving to politics, The Guardian led with a piece on Lord David Cameron, who could already be in trouble with his party after pledging to spend billions of UK tax dollars to help those abroad.

The Daily Telegraph opted for a piece on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who plans to give Britain some tax cuts for Christmas.

The Daily Express splashed with Rishi Sunak’s “punchy” vow to tackle any obstacle that hinders the Government’s Rwanda plan.

The Financial Times went with a front on the upcoming Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) decision.

The Daily Mirror comes with a “winter warning” as the cooler months edge ever closer, with fears that already-stretched households across the UK will feel the pinch this Christmas.

Speaking of the big chill, the Daily Star reckons scientists are well on their way to bringing the woolly mammoth back from extinction by 2028.

And The Sun leads with Everton being docked 10 points over a breach of finance rules.