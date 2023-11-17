Two in court charged with Terrorism Act offences over ‘support for Hamas’

A student has denied encouraging support for Hamas just a day after the group’s militants entered Israel.

Hanin Barghouti, 22, is accused of a single count of expressing an “opinion or belief” in support of the banned organisation on October 8.

Prosecutor Bridget Fitzpatrick told Westminster Magistrates’ Court the alleged offence relates to a four-minute speech which was allegedly “supportive of the actions of Hamas that had taken place in Israel the day before”.

The defendant holds “some position of authority” at the University of Sussex, the court heard.

Wearing a grey T-shirt and black cardigan, she spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth, address in Brighton and reply “not guilty” when the charge was put to her during the brief hearing.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring granted her conditional bail until she appears at the Old Bailey on December 8.

The judge told her: “I am not making any determination today about whether what you did was criminal or not, that is for the jury.

“If an allegation is made that you have attended any demonstration and you are charged with a criminal offence I will remand you in custody.”

Urslaan Khan, 41, appeared at the same court immediately after charged with expressing support for Hamas in a way that was “reckless as to whether a person to whom the expression was directed would be encouraged to support a proscribed organisation” during a demonstration in Whitehall on October 17.

He gave no indication of plea when he appeared in the dock for the short hearing wearing Islamic dress and a green puffer jacket.

Otherwise he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address and raised one matter that cannot legally be reported towards the end of proceedings.

The same judge bailed him with five conditions until he appears at the Old Bailey on December 8.

The offences both defendants are accused of are contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.