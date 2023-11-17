Security officer accused of Holly Willoughby kidnap plot denied bail

A security officer accused of plotting to kidnap and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby will remain behind bars after being denied bail.

Gavin Plumb, 36, has pleaded not guilty to charges of soliciting murder and incitement to commit kidnap the former This Morning host.

The defendant is accused of planning to assemble a “kidnap and restraint kit” and encouraging a third party to travel to the UK to carry out the alleged offences.

Holly Willoughby left This Morning in October (PA)

During a short hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, Plumb, 36, from Harlow, Essex, who was not present, was refused a bail application.

He has a trial date fixed for June 24 next year.

Willoughby, 42, stepped down as presenter of ITV flagship daytime show This Morning on October 10, saying on social media it was an “honour to just be part of its story”, but that she felt “I have to make this decision for me and my family”.