Sixth person confirmed dead following house fire in Hounslow

A sixth person has been confirmed dead following a house fire which killed five others in west London.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the blaze in Channel Close, Hounslow, at 10.26pm on Sunday, London Fire Brigade said.

Five people on the first floor of the building, that police believe were from the same family, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police previously said two adults and three children are among the victims.

The force has not yet confirmed the age of the sixth person.

None of the victims have yet been formally identified and post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Garth Hall said: “Firstly, I want to express my sincere condolences to all those affected by this terrible incident.

“The deaths of so many people, including children, is simply heart-breaking.

“We intend to complete a meticulous investigation into how this tragedy happened.

“For many days now the scene has been too unstable and dangerous to complete many of our inquiries.

“It was only after the walls were shored up, and the roof removed, that it became safe enough for search teams to enter the premises.

“We have now been able to sadly confirm the death of a sixth person.

“The investigation into the cause of the fire continues and I must express my thanks to the London Fire Brigade, their knowledge and experience has been crucial in helping us understand what may have happened that dreadful night.

“These deaths are still being treated as unexplained and we are liaising closely with the coroner.

“We understand that family and communities will be looking for answers, but this will be a thorough investigation and we will not rush to any judgment, but follow where the evidence leads.”