STUC joins Yousaf in demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza

A trade union body in Scotland has joined Scotland’s First Minister in calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Humza Yousaf’s calls for a ceasefire have been known for weeks, with his mother- and father in-law Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla recently escaping the conflict.

However, during a bi-annual meeting with the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC), organisation Mr Yousaf reiterated solidarity with the Jewish and Muslim communities in Scotland, while committing to work against antisemitism, Islamophobia and other types of prejudice.

Roz Foyer, STUC general secretary, said her organisation joined with the First Minister and the United Nations in demanding an end to the killing of innocent men, women and children in the Middle Eastern region.

STUC General Secretary Roz Foyer (Jane Barlow/PA)

In “unequivocally” condemning the Hamas attacks, Mr Yousaf said he called for “all hostages to be immediately, unconditionally and safely released”.

He said the “humanitarian disaster” had seen more than 11,000 people, including children, die in Gaza, with nearly 1.6 million displaced.

“The people of Gaza are in desperate need of water, shelter, food and security,” he said.

“We must stand together and united, join with international organisations and aid agencies like the United Nations and the World Health Organisation, and continue to lend Scotland’s voice to the growing international calls for an urgent ceasefire.

“The way forward is clear, and I hope that others across Scotland will add their voices to our calls – which build on Scotland’s proud history of supporting and promoting peace across the world.

“Working in solidarity with trade unions and others to combat antisemitism, Islamophobia and all forms of hatred in Scotland is crucial and I am absolutely committed to sending a clear message that hatred or prejudice directed at any community has no place in our modern Scotland.”

Ms Foyer said: “We join with the First Minister and the Scottish Government, in addition to the United Nations, the World Health Organisation and international agencies across the world, in demanding a ceasefire and to end the killing of innocent men, women and children within the region.

“Collective punishment is a war crime. International law must be upheld. Peace must reign. However distant it may seem, a political solution can be found that guarantees peace and statehood for all peoples in Israel and Palestine.”