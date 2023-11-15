Police arrest further seven people after Bonfire Night disorder

Police have arrested a further seven people after Bonfire Night disorder which saw fireworks and petrol bombs thrown at riot police in Edinburgh.

Violent disorder also broke out in Glasgow, where three teenagers were arrested in the days after.

Two arrests had already been made on the night across both cities, bringing the total to nine since Sunday November 5, including a 13-year-old boy.

Police Scotland said that a further 14 people have been identified from Niddrie and investigations continue.

The force vowed to bring all the perpetrators to justice and appealed for video evidence to be submitted online.

Some officers suffered “minor” injuries but were being given psychological support following the violence, Police Scotland said.

Arrests made in Niddrie included a 24-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, who were charged with alleged fireworks offences and were released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

Police said that an 18-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were also arrested and charged with alleged culpable and reckless conduct and being in possession of a weapon.

The 18-year-old will appear in court at a later date and the 13-year-old was reported to the relevant authorities.

In Glasgow, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with alleged assault and being in possession of a weapon.

Two others, aged 16 and 17, were also arrested and charged with alleged assault, and reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police Scotland officers standing in a line in the Niddrie area of Edinburgh where around 100 young people clashed with riot police on November 5 (Anonymous/PA)

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs, Gold Commander for Operation Moonbeam, said: “We are continuing our inquiries into the significant disorder we experienced on Bonfire Night. These arrests are just the start, and we expect more in the coming weeks.

“We took a robust stance, and I am proud of the courage, discipline and professionalism that officers showed in the face of the violence that night.

“A number of our officers sustained minor physical injuries, however we are also aware of the mental impact that dealing with such significant levels of violence can have.

“Nobody deserves to be injured in this way for doing their job. An emergency worker is also someone’s son, daughter, husband or wife.”

For disorder in Edinburgh there is a Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) that allows members of the public to send information directly to the police that can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S38-PO1

For disorder in Glasgow there is a MIPP that allows members of the public to send information directly to the police that can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S39-PO1

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to contact 101 or send it in via the respective portal link. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.