What the papers say – November 14

All but one of the mainstream newspapers across Britain have focused on the dumping of Suella Braverman as home secretary and the return of David Cameron.

The i, the Daily Mail and The Guardian have all focused on Rishi Sunak’s big gamble on Mr Cameron as Foreign Secretary.

The Independent, The Times, and the Daily Mirror followed the same hook: “Back where we began.”

The Daily Express, the Daily Telegraph, and the Financial Times splash with the political implications of the Cabinet reshuffle.

The Metro and The Sun carry a pair of catchy headlines.

The Daily Star opts for a different lead altogether with the “rise of the slapheads”.