Public says sacking Braverman was right move but is less sure on ex-PM’s return

Most voters think sacking Suella Braverman was the right decision but are less sure about bringing David Cameron back into Government, a new poll has found.

Rishi Sunak dismissed Ms Braverman on Monday over her comments about pro-Palestinian protesters, while Lord Cameron was dramatically brought back as Foreign Secretary seven years after quitting as prime minister.

In a poll published on Tuesday, Ipsos UK found 70% of people think Mr Sunak made the right decision in removing Ms Braverman as home secretary, including 60% of those who voted Conservative in 2019. Just 17% said removing her was the wrong decision.

But only around a third of voters said appointing Lord Cameron to the Foreign Office was the right decision, while 46% said it was the wrong move.

A significant majority of the public support Rishi Sunak’s decision to get rid of his home secretary Suella Braverman (PA)

Ipsos found that the public has a mostly negative view of Lord Cameron’s time as prime minister, with more than half of people saying he did a bad job managing the UK’s relationship with the EU, managing immigration and improving public services.

Views on his handling of foreign affairs were more split but 38% still said he did a bad job, compared to 25% who think he did a good one.

Ipsos director of politics Keiran Pedley said: “The appointment of David Cameron as Foreign Secretary appears to divide opinion – although those voting Conservative in 2019 are more positive.

“The public hold generally unfavourable views of his time in office, especially regarding UK-EU relations, public services and how his government managed immigration.

“In this context, it is perhaps not surprising that whilst some target voters feel he will improve the competency of the current government (including four in 10 2019 LibDem voters), few think his appointment will have a significant positive impact on the Conservatives’ prospects at the next general election.”

Around a third of voters said Lord Cameron will improve the level of competence in the Government, but a similar proportion think he will harm the Conservative’s chances at the next election.

Also concerning for the Prime Minister is Ipsos’s finding that 55% of people think he was a weak leader.

Ipsos’s poll surveyed 2,318 British adults between November 13 and 14.