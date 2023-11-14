Family pay tribute to ‘true gentleman’ Olympian killed in lorry collision

The family of a former Olympian killed in a collision with a lorry at a garden centre have paid tribute to a “true old-fashioned gentleman”.

Anthony Brian Hebditch, who represented Britain in skeet shooting at the Montreal Olympics in 1976, died after the incident in Titchfield, Fareham, on November 1.

A 30-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and later released pending further inquiries, Hampshire Police said.

The children of Mr Hebditch, 75, who was known as Brian and lived in Fareham, have paid tribute to him.

They said in a statement released through police: “Brian Hebditch, our dad, meant so much us. He loved his job as a shooting coach and ran a shooting school in Hampshire for many years.

“When our Mum was diagnosed with cancer he sold his business and devoted himself to caring for her until her death.

“His friends describe him as a true old-fashioned gentleman, great company and a great shot.

“He was also a renowned clay shooter at national and international levels, and represented Britain in skeet shooting at the Montreal Olympics in 1976.

“We are devastated he is no longer here. His death leaves a huge hole in our family, we will miss him so much, as will his grandchildren, his friends and his new puppy.”

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.”