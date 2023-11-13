Bus engineers call off strike action after agreeing pay deal

Bus company engineers have called off strike action after securing an “excellent” pay deal, a union has said – although drivers are still set to walk out.

Around 150 engineers who maintain and repair First Glasgow buses had been set to strike on November 16 and 17 in a dispute over pay.

The Unite union said the walkout has now been called out after it secured a new pay deal which it said equates to a rise worth more than £5,000 extra a year.

However, around 1,200 Unite bus drivers involved in a similar pay dispute are still set to walk out for a week later this month.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Unite’s engineers at First Bus across Greater Glasgow have secured an excellent new pay deal.

“We said all along that this is a company which can well afford to make a fair pay offer and this proved to be the case.

“We now urge First Bus management to urgently revisit their pay offer to our 1,200 drivers and settle that dispute through negotiations.

“If they do not, then Unite will fully support our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite said the engineers backed the new offer – which will see the hourly wage increase by a minimum of 17.6% by April 2024 – by 92%.

The union said the pay deal will initially increase wages from £15.31 to £17.50 per hour, and thereafter to a minimum of £18 per hour in April 2024.

The engineers are employed by First Glasgow (No1) and First Glasgow (No2) which are part of First Group plc’s bus operations in Scotland.

They are based in various bus depots across Greater Glasgow, including Blantyre, Caledonia, Dumbarton, Overtown and Scotstoun.

Unite said around 1,200 drivers employed by First Glasgow (No1) and First Glasgow (No2) will walk out at 4am on Friday November 24 until 3.59am on Friday December 1 unless there is a breakthrough in pay talks.

In a statement issued last week about the planned strike by drivers, a First Bus spokesman said: “We can confirm we have been notified of their intention to hold industrial action from November 24 to December 1 inclusive. This is despite us making an offer which would see a pay rise of over 11%, well above the rate of inflation.

“In recent years, First Glasgow has heavily invested in electrifying its fleet as well as making significant pay awards. The investment has exceeded any profit made and has ensured we have a far more sustainable business for the future.

“At First Bus, we look after our people and pay them a fair wage relative to the role they perform in the business. We have invested heavily in improving working conditions and enhanced benefits for our colleagues.

“We will be looking to continue discussions with union representatives in an attempt to reach a resolution.”

First Bus did not wish to make any further comment on Monday.