Mother pays tribute to teenage son shot dead in Birmingham

A mother has paid tribute to her 16-year-old son after he was shot dead in Birmingham.

Diego Henry was found with a gunshot wound at an address in Lighthorne Avenue, Ladywood, at around 12.30pm on November 5 and died in hospital two days later, West Midlands Police said.

Diego’s mother, who has not been named, said he “was a pleasant and well-mannered young man, who would easily put a smile on anyone’s face” and had a “passion for music”.

In a statement released by the force, she said: “Diego will be sadly missed by his mother, father, siblings and exceedingly large circle of family and friends.

“Diego always expressed a passion for music and would be seen singing, dancing or rapping wherever he was.

“The circumstances surrounding Diego’s death is shocking for all, but the family would like to extend their gratitude to everyone for their continuous support, prayers and well wishes.”

West Midlands Police said it is “continuing to piece together” what happened to Diego after the body of a second teenager was found near the scene.

While investigating Diego’s death, officers were searching shrubland at the nearby canal when they discovered the body of a 17-year-old boy and a gun on Friday, the force said.

A forensic post-mortem examination is due to take place on Monday to determine his cause of death.

West Midlands Police are treating this as “linked to the murder of Diego” but said that officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to the death.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of Diego’s murder remains on police bail.

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards, from the force’s homicide team, said: “This is a complex investigation and a tragic set of circumstances. My sympathies truly remain with the families of both boys.

“We are pursuing several lines of enquiry, but we still ask that anyone who has information, and hasn’t spoken to us, should contact us.

“We have increased our uniformed patrols in the area to offer reassurance to the community, please speak to them if you have any concerns.”