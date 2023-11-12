Michael Gove thanks police after he was mobbed by pro-Palestinian protesters

Michael Gove has thanked police for getting him “home safely” after he was mobbed by pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Victoria station.

The senior Cabinet minister said he was “very grateful for so many kind messages” after footage was posted on social media showing him flanked by a large police contingent trying to keep dozens of demonstrators away, as he passed through the London railway station.

It came on a day fraught with tensions over a rally and counter-protests held on Armistice Day.

The flag-waving protesters crowding him were heard chanting “shame on you” as officers shouted at them to “get back”.

In another clip, the Levelling Up Secretary was seen walking down a London street as protesters followed him chanting the same slogan.

Michael Gove posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, saying: “I’m very grateful for so many kind messages in the last 24 hours.

“I’d like to thank the police for their exemplary work getting me home safely yesterday.”

Dozens of counter-protesters were arrested as hundreds of thousands of people took part in the central London march – the biggest since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

Some politicians, most notably Mr Gove’s Cabinet colleague Home Secretary Suella Braverman, had put pressure on police not to let the pro-Palestinian march go ahead on the day of remembrance.