Humza Yousaf among dignitaries to lay Remembrance wreaths in Edinburgh

First Minister Humza Yousaf was among dignitaries who laid wreaths at the City Chambers in Edinburgh to commemorate Remembrance Sunday.

Hundreds of people turned out on a cold morning in the capital to pay their respects, observing a two-minute silence and a parade by military personnel.

Speaking to journalists before the commemorations, the First Minister said: “This, to me, is one of the most sacred days of the year.

Dignitaries laid wreathes at the memorial at the City Chambers (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It’s an opportunity for all of us, all communities, to come together, to reflect, to remember, and to honour all of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in order so that we can enjoy the freedoms that we cherish every single day.

“I am proud and honoured to be able to play a part on behalf of the Scottish Government.”

Holyrood Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone, defence minister and former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Goldie, and Edinburgh Lord Provost Robert Aldridge also participated in the commemorations.

A military parade from Edinburgh Castle began the memorial, with current and former personnel from different branches walking in formation down the Royal Mile to the City Chambers.