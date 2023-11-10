Jackets worn by late Michael Jackson and George Michael among top auction lots

A leather jacket worn by late pop star Michael Jackson in a 1984 Pepsi commercial has sold at auction alongside a jacket George Michael wore in a music video.

The items were among more than 200 pieces of music memorabilia that went under the hammer on Friday, as part of a four-day Propstore entertainment auction in London.

Billie Jean singer Jackson’s Pepsi commercial jacket sold for £250,000 including the buyer’s premium, which had been estimated to sell for between £200,000 and £400,000.

While Wham! star Michael’s La Rocka jacket, which he wore duetting alongside US singer Aretha Franklin in I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me), sold for £93,750 including the buyer’s premium.

It had been originally listed as expecting to sell for between £30,000 and £60,000.

Other high-ticket items included a beehive hairpiece worn by late British singer Amy Winehouse, which sold for £18,750 including buyer’s premium.

The hairpiece, which she wore for a 2007 music video You Know I’m No Good for her last album Back To Black, had been estimated to sell for between £15,000 and £30,000.

Other music items came from bands and singers including AC/DC, David Bowie, Queen, Oasis, Elvis Presley, Johnny Marr and The Beatles.