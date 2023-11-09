Met Police officer faces misconduct hearing after sexual assault conviction

A Metropolitan Police officer will face a misconduct hearing after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a colleague.

Detective Constable Justin Gilmore, 52, was convicted at Inner London Crown Court on Wednesday, the force said in a statement.

The incident occurred on July 22 2015 at a social event in Southwark while the pair were off duty.

On January 6 2022, the matter was reported to police, and Gilmore was charged on December 14 of that year.

Gilmore was found guilty by majority verdict, the force said, and sentenced by the court to a £1,000 fine and £1,500 costs.

He remains suspended from duty.

Commander Ben Russell said: “This is an allegation from eight years ago but no less serious with the passage of time, and we are extremely grateful to the victim for coming forward to enable us to bring DC Gilmore before the courts. She has been incredibly brave and we would urge anyone in a similar situation to come forward so we can help, support and investigate.

“This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and we are committed to ridding the Met of those who should not be here.

“DC Gilmore will now face a gross misconduct hearing as soon as possible.”