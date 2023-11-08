Teenage stabbing victim ‘had the biggest heart’, his family says

A 15-year-old boy who died after he was stabbed near a school had the “biggest heart” and took care of everyone around him, his family said.

Alfie Lewis was attacked in the Horsforth area of Leeds on Tuesday afternoon as children were leaving two nearby schools.

On Wednesday, his family paid tribute to the teenager they called Uncle Alfie.

A family statement issued through West Yorkshire Police said: “I haven’t got the words to describe how devastated we all are.

Police arrested a boy, 14, over Alfie’s death (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Alfie, you were one in a million, so funny and an all-round entertainer with your rapping and dancing feet.

“You had the biggest heart and took care of everybody around you. You will never know just how much you are loved by family and friends, and you will always be our Uncle Alfie.

“We love you so much. Nothing will ever be the same without you.

“You will shine in the sky, as bright as you did in all our lives. I love you more than words can say, and you will always be with us forever.

“Love you Uncle Alfie.”

A 14-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the incident remains in police custody.

The force said a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday evening has been released without charge.