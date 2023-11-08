Akshata Murty meets Chelsea Pensioners in Downing Street

The Prime Minister’s wife Akshata Murty has met a group of Chelsea Pensioners in Downing Street where she hosted a reception ahead of Armistice Day.

The group, which also included minister for veterans’ affairs Johnny Mercer, posed outside No 10 wearing Royal British Legion (RBL) poppies.

Akshata Murty chatted with the group outside No 10 (Lucy North/PA)

Ms Murty chatted with the uniformed Chelsea Pensioners, and held the hands of one of them as they spoke.

The Chelsea Pensioners sported poppies above their medals or on their hats while Ms Murty had a poppy pin attached to her lapel.

For the 2023 Poppy Appeal, the RBL introduced a plastic-free poppy made entirely from paper in the first new poppy development in 28 years, according to the charity’s website.

Ms Murty wore a poppy pin attached to her lapel (Lucy North/PA)

Talking about the new design on X, formerly Twitter, the RBL said: “As we approach #RemembranceSunday, please wear a poppy to show the Armed Forces community you care, and help us raise vital funds to support Serving personnel, veterans, and their families all year round.”