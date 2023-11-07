What the papers say – November 7

The top stories on Tuesday include a new pill that halves the risk of breast cancer and the latest on London’s streets as Armistice Day and the protests planned for this Sunday approach.

The front pages of The Daily Telegraph, The Times and Metro all tell of the thousands across the UK who will be spared cancer thanks to a new daily pill.

The Daily Express has run with police urging pro-Palestine protesters to call off demonstrations planned for this weekend.

The Daily Mail tells of a 78-year-old poppy seller who was ‘punched by protesters’ during a demonstration in Edinburgh.

The Sun reports the “eco” Duke of Sussex flew to a Katy Perry gig in an oil tycoon’s jet.

Speaking of Green royals, the i has opted for a front on the King, who is thought to be gearing up to herald in a new era of oil and gas exploration.

The Financial Times features Donald Trump for their front, stating that he has stood defiant as his New York fraud trial heats up.

And the Daily Star has a psychic on its front page who reveals how your dead pets communicate from beyond the grave.