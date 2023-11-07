Alleged assault of poppy-selling veteran during anti-war rally investigated

Police are investigating an alleged assault on a veteran selling poppies at a station during a pro-Palestinian rally.

Jim Henderson, 78, told the Scottish Daily Mail he was punched as he tried to leave Waverley Station in Edinburgh before being helped by railway staff.

It came as hundreds of protesters filled the station on Saturday in a demo against the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza.

Mr Henderson, who told the newspaper he served in the Royal Corps of Signals, 32 Signal Regiment in Northern Ireland, claimed the assault happened during the rally while he ran a Poppyscotland stall at the station.

He told the paper: “I was getting shoved backwards, in danger of falling, and one of them stood on my foot and split my toe.

“I thought I had got to get the money out of here. So I went down, and as I bent down someone punched me in the back. And then I got another punch in my side.”

He said he managed to get up and was helped by three women wearing red railway uniforms.

“I’ve never known anything like it,” he said.

British Transport Police Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan said: “Detectives from British Transport Police are investigating a reported assault at Edinburgh Waverley Station on Saturday November 4.

“The incident occurred at approximately 3.30pm during a demonstration at the station.

“Detectives have been investigating the incident since it was reported to police on November 4.”

A Poppyscotland spokesperson said: “While we respect the rights of people to protest within the law, the safety and welfare of our volunteers is of paramount importance.

“One of our volunteers was infringed upon when trying to clear his stall to depart at the usual time of 3.30pm at Waverley Station on Saturday November 4.

“Our volunteer is safe and well, and we thank those that took the time to escort him out of the station.”