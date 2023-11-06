Police urge organisers to cancel Armistice weekend protests

Britain’s biggest police force is urging protest organisers not to hold demonstrations on Armistice Day or Remembrance Sunday amid concerns about breakaway groups causing violence.

The Metropolitan Police said senior officers had held a meeting with various groups on Monday but they had refused to cancel planned events.

Objections have been raised to a pro-Palestinian march planned for Saturday, although it will not go near the Cenotaph.

A series of Pro-Palestinian protests have already been held around the UK (Peter Morrison/PA)

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, who leads public order policing in the English capital, said: “The risk of violence and disorder linked to breakaway groups is growing.

“This is of concern ahead of a significant and busy weekend in the capital.

“Our message to organisers is clear: please, we ask you to urgently reconsider. It is not appropriate to hold any protests in London this weekend.”

Earlier Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said police have the Government’s “absolute and total backing” to tackle criminality and maintain order.

Speaking to broadcasters on Monday, the Prime Minister said: “Remembrance Day is a time for national reflection.

“It is a time when I know the whole country will come together to pay tribute to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe.

“I want to make sure police have our absolute and total backing to clamp down on any acts of criminality, but also to ensure public order.”

The Met said officers would use “all powers and tactics” at their disposal to prevent disruption, including Section 13 of the Public Order Act 1986, which allows the banning of a procession when there is a risk of serious disorder.

Met Commander Karen Findlay said: “We fully appreciate the national significance of Armistice Day. Thousands of officers will be deployed in an extensive security operation and we will use all powers and tactics at our disposal to ensure that anyone intent on disrupting it will not succeed.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman chaired a meeting on Monday morning to discuss police plans for protests over the next few months, including the potential risk of further escalation.

Suella Braverman (Yui Mok/PA)

Attendees included senior Met leaders and representatives from the National Police Chiefs’ Council, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Defence, according to the Home Office.

The Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, which is usually attended by members of the royal family, will take place on Saturday, with a two-minute silence at 11am.

Remembrance Sunday events will take place at the Cenotaph in Westminster the following day.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign, organiser of the planned demonstration, has pledged to avoid the Whitehall area where the Cenotaph is located.

The planned route will take them from Hyde Park – about a mile from the Cenotaph – to the US embassy in Vauxhall, south of the Thames.

The Met must prove the threshold for a Section 13 order has been met before seeking approval from the Home Secretary to sign off on a ban.

Wreaths at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday last year (Yui Mok/PA)

There is unlikely to be any resistance to a ban from Ms Braverman, who has previously labelled the pro-Palestine demonstrations “hate marches”, highlighting how some participants had chanted “jihad” and were “calling for the erasure of Israel”.

She said last week that there is “an obvious risk of serious public disorder, violence and damage, as well as giving offence to millions of decent British people” if protests go ahead on Armistice Day.

In a statement, the protest organisers said: “We have made clear that we have no intention of marching on or near Whitehall, in order not to disrupt events at the Cenotaph.

“We are alarmed by members of the Government, including the Prime Minster, issuing statements suggesting that the march is a direct threat to the Cenotaph and designed to disrupt the Remembrance Day commemorations.”

Four police officers were attacked with fireworks during Saturday’s pro-Palestinian protest after thousands of demonstrators gathered in Trafalgar Square.

Protesters climbed on the square’s fountains as the mostly peaceful group waved flags and banners. There were six arrests.