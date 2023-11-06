Man spared jail after trespass at Royal Mews near Buckingham Palace

A man has been spared jail after trespassing onto the Royal Mews near Buckingham Palace.

Awad Mustafa, 25, was fined £1000, and will have to pay a victim surcharge of £400 and costs of £85, court staff at Westminster Magistrate’s Court said on Monday.

Mustafa was arrested on September 16 in the Royal Mews area, next to the palace, following reports that a person had been seen climbing the wall at 1.25am.

Officers at the royal residence responded, the Metropolitan Police said, and, following a search, Mustafa was detained outside the stables.

Mustafa, of no fixed address, did not enter the palace or its gardens at any time, the force added.

The Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace is responsible for the King’s road travel arrangements and is home to the Gold State Coach, which has been used at every coronation since that of William IV in 1831.