British Steel to shut blast furnaces with up to 2,000 jobs at risk – report

British Steel is planning to close down the blast furnaces at its Scunthorpe plant, with the loss of up to 2,000 jobs, according to reports.

The company, which is owned by Chinese firm Jingye, wants to replace them with two electric arc versions which can run on zero-carbon electricity, according to the BBC.

It would build one new electric arc furnace in Scunthorpe, with another at its Teesside plant.

British Steel employs around 4,000 people across the UK (Danny Lawson/PA)

However, the greener alternative furnaces require fewer workers and the move is therefore expected to result in a significant restructuring.

The reports said unions predict the move could ultimately lead to the loss of 1,500 to 2,000 jobs, predominantly at Scunthorpe.

British Steel employs around 4,500 people across the UK.

The company has been approached for comment.

It comes after reports that British Steel is also closing on a Government-funded support package worth around £500 million to help fund the changes.

Earlier this year, the company said it planned to close the coke ovens at its Scunthorpe plant, with the loss of up to 260 jobs.

The latest move is similar to proposals by rival Tata Steel earlier this year to switch the two coal-fired blast furnaces at its Port Talbot site to electric arc versions. The changes are set to affect as many as 3,000 jobs.