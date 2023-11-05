What the papers say – November 5

The Sunday front pages cover an array of stories both on UK soil and abroad, including the Israel-Hamas conflict and Tory cover-ups.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, a lawyer who chairs an advisory body for Scotland Yard has been accused of instigating an “offensive” pro-Palestine slogan.

The Sunday Times opted for a headline on the movements of Israeli troops as they push further into Gaza.

The Sunday Express tells of a 93-year-old Holocaust survivor’s take on the marches opposing Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Sunday People shines a light on the UK citizens still trapped in the Gaza Strip.

The Mail on Sunday continues its string of exclusives from Nadine Dorries’ upcoming tell-all book.

Axing prison sentences for men who violate the safety of women is on the cards to reduce overcrowding, The Independent reports.

The Sun on Sunday tells of the pain of 2005 London bombing survivors as Disney recreates the terror attacks to shoot an upcoming TV programme.

The Observer leads with a Government plan to tackle dissent in the UK.

The Sunday Mirror tells of Russell Brand’s financial boon after the latest allegations levied against him.

And the Daily Star Sunday has opted for a punchy headline on Britain’s loneliest sheep.