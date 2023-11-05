Man charged with attempted murder of police officer

A man has been charged with attempted murder following an assault on a police officer.

Essex Police said one of its officers was attacked in Canvey Island after they responded to a report at around 4am on Saturday.

The officer was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

David Coe, 45, of First Avenue, Canvey Island, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the investigation.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 6.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Waldie, of Essex Police, said: “Officers from our Castle Point and Rochford Criminal Investigation Department have carried out a thorough investigation, working with the Crown Prosecution Service to secure the charge.”

“The safety of our officers and of the public is our priority.

“The officer was responding to concerns from the public and has been assaulted on arrival. This is totally unacceptable.

“Assaults against police officers should never be accepted as part of the job we do, and we will continue to support this officer whilst he recovers.”