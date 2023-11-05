Long-serving DUP Assembly member David Hilditch dies

Former DUP Assembly member David Hilditch has died at the age of 60, his party has announced.

The long-serving East Antrim representative retired in September.

He had been receiving cancer treatment.

Mr Hilditch was first elected to the Stormont Assembly in 1998 and was subsequently re-elected in the 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections.

He was one of only three MLAs who had served continually from 1998 until 2023.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP offered his condolences to the family and friends of his long-time colleague.

“Despite David’s battle with cancer, he served the people of East Antrim faithfully and only stepped back from elected office in September past,” he said.

“He had a passion for people and believed in serving others whether that was in the political realm or his beloved Carrick Rangers Football Club.

“In recent times, his illness and treatment were taking an incredible toll on his body, but David would still come to meetings and speak up for the people he represented.

“When David retired from the NI Assembly in September, it ended an outstanding 32 years of public service.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson paid tribute to David Hilditch (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Hilditch entered local government in 1991, winning a by-election in the Castle District of Carrickfergus Borough Council.

During his time on the council, he served as deputy mayor from 1994 to 1996, and in 1997 he was elected as mayor, serving a second term from 2004 to 2008.

Sir Jeffrey added: “Whilst as colleagues, we can look back over a life of dedication and service to the people of Carrickfergus, East Antrim and Northern Ireland, our prayers today are with those who were closest to David amongst his family and friends.”

DUP chairman Lord Morrow added: “This is so sad.

“David was dependable, reliable, honourable, trustworthy and loyal.

“He will be missed.

“I can remember David first being elected in Carrickfergus.

“Such was his affinity to the area, Dr (Ian) Paisley used to affectionately refer to him as ‘the mayor of Carrick’.

“His loss will most acutely be felt by his family but he also will be mourned by a community who he loved and served tirelessly.

“He leaves a legacy of public service to others which will live long into the future.”