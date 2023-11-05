‘Fantastic to be back in Singapore,’ says William ahead of Earthshot Prize event

The Prince of Wales has said it is “fantastic to be back in Singapore” after he arrived ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony later this week.

The awards, which are aimed at recognising solutions to “repair” the planet, will see five category winners presented with £1 million each to scale up their environmental ideas.

The prince said Singapore’s “bold vision to be a leader for environmental innovation sets the standard for others to follow.

“I am grateful to the Singaporean people for hosting us this week.

“Let us all take inspiration from the fantastic work being done here as we celebrate this year’s Earthshot Prize finalists,” he added.

The prince is now making his way to Jewel at Changi airport to officially commence the countdown to Tuesday’s Earthshot Ceremony, Kensington Palace said.

Opened in 2019, Jewel is a nature-themed entertainment and retail complex surrounded by and linked to one of the passenger terminals of Changi Airport.

To officially mark the arrival of Earthshot in Singapore, Jewel’s 40 metre rain vortex, the world’s largest indoor waterfall, will be switched on and illuminated green.

People wait for the Prince of Wales to arrive at Changi Airport in Singapore (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It has now been announced Emmy Award winning actor and producer Sterling K Brown will join Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham to co-host the awards, Bebe Rexha will perform, award-winning director and producer Donnie Yen will announce one of the five winners and Earthshot Prize Council member Sir David Attenborough will make a video appearance during the broadcast.

During his four-day trip to Singapore, the prince will take part in Earthshot Week, a series of events bringing together businesses and investors with past winners and current finalists to accelerate their solutions.

William will also take part in dragon boating, meet Singaporeans to learn how they are working locally to protect the planet, and attend a United For Wildlife summit, aimed at tackling the illegal trade in animal parts.