Man whose body was found on beach has been identified, police say

Police are continuing to investigate the “unexplained” death of a man whose body was found on a beach as officers say they have identified him.

Hampshire Police cordoned off part of the seafront at Eastern Parade in Southsea, Portsmouth, after the discovery at 6.39am on Tuesday.

Police officers and coastguard staff at the scene in Southsea, Portsmouth where a body was found on the shore (Ben Mitchell/PA Wire)

After releasing a description of the deceased, who was white, about 6ft tall and bald, the force says it has now identified him.

A spokesman said: “We attended the scene and remained there throughout the day, appealing to the public for help when our initial enquiries were not able to identify him.

“We have now identified the man, who was in his 30s and from Portsmouth, and his family have been informed.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation into the circumstances remains ongoing.

“We would like to sincerely thank everybody who helped to share our appeal and phoned in with information. Your assistance is always very much appreciated.”