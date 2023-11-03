Express & Star
Just Stop Oil protesters deny aggravated trespass at Les Miserables show

The five people are accused of storming the stage at the Sondheim Theatre, London, on October 5.

From left, Noah Crane, Hannah Taylor, Hanan Ameur, Poppy Bliss and Lydia Gribbin from Just Stop Oil outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court

Five Just Stop Oil protesters appeared in court charged with storming a performance of Les Miserables in London’s West End.

The performance at the Sondheim Theatre was brought to a halt at about 9pm on October 5, Westminster Magistrate’s Court heard.

Hannah Taylor, 23; Lydia Gribbin, 28; Hanan Ameur, 22; Noah Crane, 18; and Poppy Bliss, 19, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trespass.

Just Stop Oil protest
The performance at the Sondheim Theatre was brought to a halt by the protest (PA)

District Judge Michael Snow told the protesters that the estimated cost to the theatre of cancelling the performance was £80,000.

He said that they could be liable to pay the full amount if they are found guilty.

The judge set a trial date of February 5 2024.

Ms Gribbin requested that the trial take place at the end of February as she will be away.

Hannah Taylor from Just Stop Oil hugs a supporter outside court
Hannah Taylor from Just Stop Oil hugs a supporter outside court (James Manning/PA)

Judge Snow said: “I am afraid I am not going to wait for you to get back from India.”

He added: “If you have miss out things, you have to miss out on things.”

The five protesters will next appear for trial at City of London Magistrate’s Court on February 5 of next year.

