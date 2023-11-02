Water company has announced plans to axe up to 140 jobs, says union

A water company has announced plans to cut more than 100 jobs, according to a union.

The GMB said Thames Water told the union at a meeting on Thursday that it is to start consulting on up to 140 redundancies.

The plans involve the loss of retail and digital jobs, said the union.

GMB national officer Gary Carter said: “In the 40 years since privatisation we’ve seen virtually no investment, systematic asset stripping and billions of public money drained from the system to fill already bulging shareholder and fat cat coffers.

“As a result, Thames is on its knees and water workers are losing their livelihoods.

“GMB will fight to minimise any compulsory redundancies and make sure our members get every penny they are due.”