Images of jewellery worn by missing man Justin Henry released by police

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a man in south London have released images of “distinctive” jewellery he was wearing before he vanished.

Justin Henry, 34, was last seen in person at his partner’s address in Brixton on October 15 and was reported missing a day later.

His family have said the father was wearing a Rolex watch, three Cartier bracelets and a diamond ring before he went missing.

He also wore them when he was last seen on CCTV buying food at a McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant on London Road in Croydon at about 9.50pm on October 15.

A Rolex watch worn by missing man Justin Henry (Metropolitan Police/PA)

His mother Helen Henry said: “Our family are broken and we cannot begin to heal until we get closure. I, my family, and the community are all devastated and we desperately want to find Justin.

“I am asking anyone who can help us to end our agony.

“Justin’s son is only 11-years-old, he wants to know what has happened to his daddy and I am afraid that unless someone comes forward, he will never find out.

“Please look at the jewellery Justin was wearing and if you know what has happened to it, call police.

“We are asking anyone with information to help us, please do not turn away.”

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Webb, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Finding this jewellery could be a vital step in finding out what has happened to Justin.

“You may have seen someone wearing the jewellery or heard them talking about it.

“However you have found about these items, call us and tell us what you saw or heard.

Distinctive jewellery worn by missing man Justin Henry (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“It is possible that you are in possession of the jewellery and had no idea of its significance.

“I can assure you our focus is finding Justin and you can speak to us, or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

Police say Mr Henry has links to the SE23 area of London and are continuing to trace his movements before he disappeared.

Detectives believe that, after leaving the McDonald’s drive-thru, he drove to nearby Waddon New Road where his silver Mercedes E Class remained for around two-and-a-half hours.

The Mercedes was later found on Monday October 16 in Kingswood Drive, SE19.

It is unclear who was driving the vehicle when it arrived there just before 1am on that day due to indistinct CCTV image of the driver, but Mr Henry’s family have said it was not him.

Officers have conducted forensic examinations of an address in Croydon and Mr Henry’s car, as well as extensive CCTV and phone inquiries.

Police say they “desperately” need more information about his disappearance and the days leading up to it, and anyone with it should call the force on 101 quoting Operation Ashgulf or on Twitter/X quoting CAD 1523/02NOV.

To remain anonymous contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.