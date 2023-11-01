Notification Settings

What the papers say – November 1

UK NewsPublished:

The inquiry into the Government’s mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis dominates headlines.

British newspapers

Britain’s Wednesday papers focus on the public inquiry into the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis following fresh testimony from controversial ex-Number 10 staffer Dominic Cummings.

The Daily Mirror, The Independent, The Times, and the i ran with fronts emblazoned with former prime minister Boris Johnson’s shocking comments about the elderly during the nation’s Covid-19 lockdowns.

The Daily Mail and The Daily Telegraph aimed at notorious ex-Number 10 advisor Dominic Cummings and his actions during the pandemic.

The Daily Star used its splash to call on the Government to apologise to Britons over its haphazard Covid-19 strategy.

The Guardian and The Sun cast their eyes to Israel after the Middle Eastern nation launched a series of missiles into Gaza City, killing dozens in a well-established refugee camp.

The Metro ran with a front page to celebrate its successful campaign to keep rail offices open across Britain.

Lastly, the Financial Times revealed that Odey Asset Management will shut down five months after it exposed a pattern of systemic sexual harassment and abuse at the hedge fund against its female staffers.

