M&S kicks off Christmas ad season with star-studded campaign

Marks & Spencer has kicked off the festive ad season with a star-studded campaign appearing to encourage people to shun the endless chores of Christmas and focus on enjoying themselves.

Using a line-up of famous faces including singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Marvel actress Zawe Ashton, Ted Lasso star and Emmy award winner Hannah Waddingham and presenter and style expert Tan France, the retailer’s message for its shoppers is to put themselves first.

M&S’s clothing and home campaign, created by newly appointed creative agency Mother and director Ally Pankiw, best known for Feel Good and Black Mirror, looks at striking the balance between enjoying the season and fulfilling obligations with the catchline ‘Love Thismas (Not Thatmas)’.

Hannah Waddingham in the M&S Christmas ad (M&S/PA)

It is set in four different homes, featuring Waddingham, Ellis-Bextor, France and Ashton, as they decide which Christmas traditions they will embrace and which ones they will leave.

Anna Braithwaite, M&S clothing and home marketing director, said: “I’m sure everyone watching our ad will be able to relate to our fabulous cast of talent who so hilariously bring to life those little moments and dilemmas we all have at Christmas time.

“Before we created Love Thismas (Not Thatmas), we spoke to hundreds of our customers and they all told us that, at Christmas, they feel this pressure of having to worry about and plan so many things.

“We know it can often feel like the list is never ending so this year we decided to celebrate and empower our customers to just do the things they love.”

The ad is set to Ray BLK’s version of I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).

Ellis-Bextor said: “My kids all still love the magic of Christmas, so it’s a really exciting time in our household – we love hosting Christmas, so having a housefull is when I’m happiest.

“We’ve got so many Christmas traditions in our family, which we add to each year – it’s always busy for us, and I love it that way!

“Being able to be a part of one of the biggest TV ad campaigns of the year is so exciting, I can’t wait to see it go live!”